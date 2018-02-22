

CTV Winnipeg





The people and the events in Canada that contributed to the end of slavery will be on exhibit at the Manitoba legislature.

“I encourage all Manitobans to take a moment to reflect, or take part in one of the many events marking this special month including On the Road North: Black Canada and the Journey to Freedom exhibit at the Legislative Building”, said Minister of Sport, Culture, and Heritage, Cathy Cox.

The exhibit is titled On the Road North: Black Canada and the Journey to Freedom, and is a 10-panel display that honours heroes, places, and events in Canada that helped end slavery.

“The Government of Canada is proud to celebrate Black History Month and officially recognize the International Decade for People of African Descent,” said Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, the minister responsible for multiculturalism. “This year we are paying special tribute to black Canadian women. I encourage everyone to learn more about the exceptional women, both past, and present, who have shaped our communities and our country.”

The exhibit is free of charge and will be on display from Feb. 22 to 28 on the main floor of the Manitoba Legislative Building.