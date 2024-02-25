Blast of winter weather heading to Manitoba Sunday night

Manitoba’s mild winter weather is expected to come to a halt Sunday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued weather warnings and statements for much of southern and central Manitoba, including in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

According to the weather agency, an “intense” Alberta clipper system is expected to track across the Prairies beginning on Sunday night.

Central Manitoba

ECCC notes that snow is expected to fall north of this weather system in parts of west-central Manitoba and east-central Saskatchewan. It adds that by Monday morning about 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the Hudson Bay and Swan River regions, as well as north of Highway 5 through the Humboldt and Kamsack areas in Saskatchewan.

Along with the snow, these regions should expect northerly winds ranging from 40 to 60 km/h, causing reduced visibility and blowing snow.

ECCC said temperatures will fall well below seasonal values on Monday, with wind chills of -30. The temperatures will warm up later in the week.

Drivers are being warned that snow could make travel difficult. Manitobans are advised to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.

Southern Manitoba

As for southern Manitoba, heavy snow is not expected. However, the region is still set to receive lighter precipitation, including freezing rain.

ECCC adds that daytime highs later on Monday will be well above freezing, but will rapidly plummet once the Alberta clipper passes through.

In the wake of the weather system, winds of 70 km/h will develop. Temperatures on Tuesday morningare expected to drop to -20 with wind chill values between -30 and -35.

The cold will last a few days before warming up later in the week.