The bodies of a couple murdered in Jamaica earlier this month are expected to arrive in Winnipeg this week.

Melbourne Flake, 81 and his wife Etta, 70, were found dead in their Saint Thomas vacation home Jan., 9. They lived in Winnipeg for over 50 years.

“The judge had submitted all of the necessary documentation,” said grandson Nathaniel Voth in an email to CTV News Sunday.

“The expectation is that these documents will be fully executed January 29, which would then permit that their bodies to be on a plane and arriving in Winnipeg on the 30th,” he said.

READ MORE: Daughter of couple killed in Jamaica 'enouraged' by leads, concerned police may be 'stretched'

READ MORE: Workshop at 17 Wing to be named for man killed with wife in Jamaica

“They were wonderful people,” said Voth.

Last week daughter Debbie Olfert said it was expected to cost about $13,000 plus airfare to transport the bodies to Winnipeg.

A 'GoFundMe' page has been set up to help cover transportation and funeral related costs.