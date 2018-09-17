Mayor Brian Bowman says if re-elected he wants to put impact fee money back into a neighbourhood where it was collected.

The fee on new houses in Winnipeg suburbs has generated $11 million since it was introduced last year.

Bowman says he wants to use $4 million raised in Waverley West to help pay for that community's future $30 million recreation centre.

"Waverley West has gone without a local public recreational facility for too long," said Bowman.

The mayor is making the pledge despite an agreement the funds remain frozen pending the outcome of a legal challenge by the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association.

The association says it is disappointed by the announcement.

Bowman says he wants to work with the impact fee working group and city council to make this happen.

The association is part of the working group.

Bowman says council has already committed $7.2 million for the project plus an additional $9.1 million from the federal gas tax. He would lobby Ottawa and the province for the rest.