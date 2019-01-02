

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 12-year-old boy kept his younger sister safe and helped officers catch a suspect during a break-in on New Year’s Eve.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Const. Rob Carver said police received a call around 10 a.m. about a break-in that was in progress in the Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood.

According to police, a male went to the house, attempted to disable a security camera at the back door and then rang the doorbell repeatedly. The sound of the doorbell alerted the young boy, who was home alone with his 10-year-old sister, and prompted him to look out the window. Carver said when the child saw the suspect at the door he remained “calm and clearheaded,” went upstairs to wake up his sister, and then locked the two of them inside a bedroom.

Police allege that once the suspect forced his way into the home, he went upstairs and started kicking and pounding at the locked bedroom door. Meanwhile, the children remained hidden and provided updates to the 911 telephone operator.

The suspect eventually stopped, went downstairs and was confronted by police, who arrested him.

Carver said this incident was “fairly traumatic” for the family and officers involved and noted that it happened during a very busy period of time for police.