WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Canada Day party to be hosted by Blue Bombers

    A rendering of the new Princess Auto logo for the Bombers' stadium for the upcoming season. (Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers) A rendering of the new Princess Auto logo for the Bombers' stadium for the upcoming season. (Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to host a Canada Day celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

    The event will take place at Princess Auto Stadium beginning at noon.

    Those in attendance will enjoy cultural performances, local bands, a makers market, face painting and more.

    “We’re excited to offer a day full of free activities that cater to all ages and a stunning fireworks show, launched from the top West side of the stadium to light up the city skyline,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a news release.

    The mainstage lights up at 3 p.m. with live music from Brandi Vezina, Neighbour Andy, Catie. St. Germain and Indian City. The headliner for the celebration is Sam Roberts Band with special guest Doc Walker.

    The free event in partnership with Princess Auto takes place on July 1. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Harvest Manitoba.

    More information can be found online. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News