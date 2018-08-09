

CTV Winnipeg





A canoe stolen from a St. Boniface playground this weekend has been returned to its rightful owner.

The brand new boat was taken from Nordale School’s nature playground project, currently under construction and spotted for sale online shortly afterward.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police said officers with the major crimes unit helped locate it.

It was purchased by someone looking to flip it after initially being place for sale online, police said. The person who bought it reposted it, then took the ad down over after making arrangements for a sale that fell through.

Officers got in touch with the buyer looking to resell, who gave the canoe back after finding out it was stolen.

Police said no charges have been laid.