CFL officially cancels 2020 season
The CFL makes its return to Atlantic Canada Sunday for the first time since 2013 with a key matchup featuring one of the league's marquis rivalries. A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bomber stadium in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Football League (CFL) is officially pulling the plug on a shortened 2020 season.
The league confirmed the news in a statement Monday morning.
“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” said commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a statement.
“We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”
The CFL was proposing a shortened season where the teams would play in Winnipeg under a bubble scenario. Winnipeg beat out bids from Calgary and Saskatchewan for the proposed shortened season.
The Manitoba government announced in July it would be investing $2.5 million into the bid.
