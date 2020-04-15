WINNIPEG -- A 36-year-old man is facing several charges following an incident on Friday in which a Manitoba RCMP officer shot at a car while trying to stop a pair of suspects.

Just after 2 a.m., officers with the Selkirk, Man., detachment saw a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of Highway 9 and Grassmere Road, according to a news release.

Mounties said officers tried to do a traffic stop near Neltner Drive and Lara Lane, but as they attempted to stop the car, a collision took place and an officer fired their gun.

The suspect vehicle drove away and police chased after.

Officers said during the chase, the police cruiser struck and disabled the suspect vehicle on Highway 9, and two male suspects ran away.

The RCMP’s police dog services helped search for the suspects and one was arrested.

Matthew Alvin Dueck has been charged with flight from police, assault with a weapon on a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant of arrest for several property-related offences. None of these charges have been tested in court.

Dueck is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

Mounties are still investigating and looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers.

No officers were hurt during the incident.