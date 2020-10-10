WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning people about the risks of not putting cigarettes out properly after a fire broke out at a condo complex in south St. Vital Friday night.

The flames erupted on the top floor of the three-storey condo just before 10 pm, according to a release from the city.

It forced the evacuation of the building located near Burland Aveue and St. Mary’s Road

Heavy smoke was pouring out of a storage shed on a balcony and rising into the attic. Firefighters took roughly one hour to bring the flames under control.

According to the WFPS the fire was accidental. Crews believe it was sparked by a cigarette butt.

No injuries were reported and people were able to return to their units.

“Smoking material should always be extinguished in a proper ashtray or deep metal container,” said the WFPS. “Residents are reminded they should never use a plant pot as an ashtray.”