WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said an employee in its Public Works department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city announced in a news release on Wednesday that this employee primarily works in non-public areas and does not have a 'public-facing job'. They are now self-isolating, but the city said it will not release further details about the employee or their condition, citing privacy concerns.

"Coworkers who may have come into contact with the employee and considered to be at a high risk of exposure were sent home and instructed to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate," the city said in the release.

"Enhanced cleaning protocols of the areas and equipment the employee came into contact with have been implemented."

The city said employees and visitors must self-screen before visiting facilities. Other health measures have been put in place including the installation of more hand sanitizer stations, and Plexiglas barriers at public service counters.