A new cycle map released by the city is highlighting improvements and areas of concern throughout Winnipeg's cycling network.

It's the sixth version of the map but the first since 2014.

Since then advocates say a lot has changed but they say more needs to be done to make it easier to get around the city on two wheels.

St. Norbert city councillor Janice Lukes said the map helps identify hazards for cyclists and the best routes to get from point A to point B.

"There's a lot of good sections for cyclists and there's still a lot of challenges and choke points and not so safe sections," said Lukes. "We see a challenge getting in and out of downtown. We're getting way better in suburbia."

As in previous editions, the map highlights areas of caution with little red circles where cyclists may encounter a difficult intersection to ride in or where a bike lane ends.

Winnipeg Trails Association project coordinator Dan Reihl said it also shows a major lack of cycling infrastructure in the North End and northwest part of the city.

"There's definitely a want to ride bikes we just need places to ride them safely,” said Reihl.

The city said a number of projects are underway such as work along Chief Peguis Trail to extend the greenway between Henderson Highway and Main Street and to create a cycling path on the south side of the Kildonan Settlers Bridge.

Work is also planned in several others areas of the city most of which isn't reflected in the latest version of the cycle map.

"I think it shows we're taking steps to improve that safety,” said Bike Winnipeg executive director Mark Cohoe. “We're thinking about putting in new facilities but you know we're starting from a pretty low point to begin with so there's certainly always more to be done."

River Park South resident Ray Beaudette is an avid cyclist but for safety reasons he mainly sticks to trails like the Bishop Grandin Greenway.

"I would tend to stay off major thoroughfares that aren't on trails just because of the traffic and the hazards,” said Beaudette.

Beaudette, who also drives a vehicle, said he would support more improvements but acknowledged not everyone wants to see money spent on cycling infrastructure.

"The city's got their budget constraints,” said Beaudette. “You have to be using the system, I think, to really get behind it and promote it and put a priority on it."

Printed copies of the map are available for free at bike shops, tourism centres and libraries.

It’s also available online.