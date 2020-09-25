WINNIPEG -- Transcontinental announced on Thursday it is closing its last remaining printing plant in Manitoba, which will result in 110 people losing their jobs.

Transcontinental LGM-Coronet, located in Winnipeg, will begin to phase down its activity, with a complete closure on January 31, 2021.

The plant’s operations will be transferred to locations in Ontario and Alberta.

Brian Reid, president of TC Transcontinental Printing, said in a statement said the decision was made to protect the financial health of the sector, and align the costs of printing to business volumes.

"With this in mind and in light of a thorough analysis of the situation at our Winnipeg plant, it is with regret that we have to close Transcontinental LGM – Coronet and transfer operations to two of our other plants," the statement reads.

"We thank our employees who have always demonstrated their professionalism and commitment in serving our loyal customers with dedication."

The statement said some of the customer service and sales employees at the plant will stay on and continue to serve customers.

Unifor Local 191, which represents the workers at the plant, said two years ago Transcontinental committed to at least five years of production in Winnipeg, with the possibility of extending to 10.

“This is a sad day for the workers, many of whom have decades of service at the plant,” said Jill Wilson, president of Unifor Local 191, in a news release.

“Clearly their loyalty has not been returned by Transcontinental.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Transcontinental for more information.