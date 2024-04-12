WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Colleen Bready's forecast: Possibility of soggy start to weekend

    We will be basking in the sunshine in southern Manitoba on Friday while the northern half of the province will be cloudy.

    A trough of low pressure to the west of us today could bring a soggy start to the weekend tomorrow morning in parts of the south.

    The big weather story this weekend will be temperatures soaring far above normal for this time of the year.

    But keep your umbrella handy for what’s ahead next week.

