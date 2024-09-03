Colleen Bready's forecast: Warm weather continues throughout Manitoba

If you managed to stretch your long weekend out one more day, you’ve chosen well.

Meteorological fall may have started on September 1, but you wouldn’t know it by Tuesday’s summerlike temperatures.

Daytime highs in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba are forecast to reach the low 30s this afternoon. Many northern regions will see temperatures soar to the upper 20s.

It will be a warm day in northwestern Ontario, too. Highs there will reach the mid to upper 20s. Conditions continue to be hazy with otherwise fairly sunny skies.

An approaching low will likely bring showers to the northwest today before spreading into the northeast tonight. Thunderstorms are possible, too.

There is also the possibility of thunderstorms tonight across a larger swath of the province from the southwest to the northeast.

That said, there is still a lot of uncertainty at this point. But if thunderstorms do develop, there is the potential they could become severe.

The thunderstorm risk for Winnipeg and the southeast is very low.

Then there is the issue of the wildfire smoke. Environment and Climate Change Canada has continued an air quality alert for northwestern regions along the Saskatchewan border.

However, as we saw over the long weekend, smoke is expected to return to Winnipeg on Wednesday.

The cold front associated with the low bringing showers to the north today will send smoke from fires in northern Saskatchewan into central and southeastern Manitoba.

Smoke should show up in the Red River Valley tomorrow morning.

As for the heat, look for a noticeable break for a few days starting Thursday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. It returns on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 20s.