Colleen Bready's forecast: What will the temperature be this weekend?

The sunshine has returned on Friday in Winnipeg. The summer temperatures have not – just yet.

A surface high is helping to bring sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud to most of Manitoba this afternoon.

Daytime highs will remain stubbornly low in the south with temperatures only reaching the upper teens and low 20s today.

Northern Manitoba, however, will be the warmer half of the province this afternoon with daytime highs in the mid-20s for many regions.

Parts of the northwest will have to contend with smoke from wildfires under the high pressure ridge and changing winds.

By contrast, a low leaving the Lake Superior area is sending rain back across northwestern Ontario. Dryden could see as much as 10-15 mm of rainfall this afternoon.

If you’re staying home or heading out to cottage country in southern Manitoba or northwestern Ontario, expect sunshine on the weekend.

Temperatures will remain below normal on Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Daytime highs closer to normal for early August return on Sunday in the mid-20s.