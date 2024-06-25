Colleen Bready's forecast: Wind sticking around in Manitoba

Keeping holding on to your hats in southern Manitoba!

Tuesday will be another windy day, but not as windy as Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says winds gusts yesterday in Emerson reached 111 km/hr, 104 km/hr in Altona and 96 km/hr in Brandon.

Monday was also a windy day in Winkler with gusts up to 87 km/hr and in Pilot Mound with gusts there clocking in at 91 km/hr.

Tuesday will bring strong and gusting winds to southern regions from the northwest for the most part. But gusts aren’t expected to be as strong.

Temperatures today won’t be as hot as yesterday. Winnipeg’s daytime high Monday rocketed up to 30.4 C. Today’s forecast high for the city is 22 C. Showers are possible this late this afternoon and evening, too.

ECCC warns the potential for severe thunderstorms today is in the southwest.

A trough of lower pressure could trigger storms that could produce hail around 2-3 cm, localized heavy rain and 90 km/h wind gusts.

The threat of thunderstorms is much lower for Winnipeg, the Red River Valley and the rest of the southeast.

Most northern regions will see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper teens.

In northwestern Ontario, the odds of showers with the risk of thunderstorms are highest around Kenora and Dryden.