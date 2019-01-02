Featured
Council asked to approve $1.8M settlement in CentrePort agreement
The report says the negotiated amount is for the market value of the land and compensation for impacts to the park. (File image)
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 11:14AM CST
The city and the province have come to an agreement over recreational space and other property lost to build CentrePort Canada Way.
A report says in 2010 the province expropriated 41 acres, including 11 within the boundaries of Optimist Park. It says a football field, baseball diamond, soccer field, playground and parking lot were no longer usable.
City council is being asked to approve a $1.8-million settlement.
