The city and the province have come to an agreement over recreational space and other property lost to build CentrePort Canada Way.

A report says in 2010 the province expropriated 41 acres, including 11 within the boundaries of Optimist Park. It says a football field, baseball diamond, soccer field, playground and parking lot were no longer usable.

City council is being asked to approve a $1.8-million settlement.

The report says the negotiated amount is for the market value of the land and compensation for impacts to the park.