WINNIPEG -- The federal government is investing money for a creative space in the Exchange District as part of the Market Lands project.

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, announced $4 million in federal funds for the project, on behalf of Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

“An investment in Market Lands means that Winnipeg artists, creators, and the industries that support them won’t be displaced by rising rent and luxury development,” Duguid said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

“They can continue to tell their stories, inspire imagination and move us with their vision.”

(Image source: Angela Mathieson- CentreVenture)

The project, which is being developed by CentreVenture at the site of the former public safety building, will total 20,000 square feet, and includes a two-floor creative hub.

The Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art Gallery, Mentoring Artists for Women's Art, Video Pool Media Arts Centre, and Creative Manitoba will be setting up shop in the future building.

“Investing in cultural infrastructure isn’t a nice to-do; it is a must do,” Duguid said. “Canada’s cultural sector contributes $53 billion to our country’s GDP and provides 650,000 jobs in Canada, more than 22,500 jobs right here in our province.”

In addition to the creative space, Market Lands will also feature mixed-use high-rise spaces with apartments.

The money comes from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The full project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

(Image source: Angela Mathieson- CentreVenture)