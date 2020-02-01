WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service was called to the Centennial Concert Hall to put out a fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the WFPS, crews encountered a small fire and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The show tonight, Banff Mountain Centre Film Festival World tour, will go on as planned.

The concert hall said there was a smell of smoke in the air but there no visible smoke.

"Tonight we will inform all patrons about what happened and give them the option of a refund if they have asthma or other breathing related issues," said a concert hall spokesperson.

More details, like the source and location of the fire, are expected to come from the facilities staff at the hall and the fire department in a few days.