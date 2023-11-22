WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crown stays sex assault charges against Manitoba high school teacher

    David Bueti is pictured in an undated image. The 41-year-old teacher has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference following an RCMP investigation. The charges have not been proven in court. (Facebook photo) David Bueti is pictured in an undated image. The 41-year-old teacher has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference following an RCMP investigation. The charges have not been proven in court. (Facebook photo)

    The Crown has stayed sex assault charges against a former Manitoba high school teacher and coach.

    Crown attorneys made the decision in the case of David Bueti, who originally faced five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

    Earlier this year, RCMP said six female students at a high school southeast of Winnipeg had come forward to say they had been assaulted.

    Some of the charges had been stayed earlier this year and the remainder were stayed this week.

    This week's decision came shortly after the judge rejected a motion that would have allowed her to consider so-called similar-fact evidence, where evidence from one complainant is used to corroborate that of another.

    The Crown decided that a conviction was no longer likely.

