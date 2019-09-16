The Mounties are urging people not to go after suspects in property crimes, citing multiple attempts to get property back recently in the Headingley area, including one that ended with a crash.

“While we understand that the theft of personal property is extremely frustrating, we cannot stress enough the danger to you and others of chasing suspects and engaging in this high risk activity,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, in a news release advising property owners to call police instead.

RCMP said the recent incidents involved theft victims chasing suspects in vehicles on gravel roads and one collision happened as a result.

“Chasing vehicles could have very serious consequences and places you and other members of the public at risk,” said Manaigre. “If confronted, these individuals may also use violence to evade capture and there is always a possibility that they are armed.”

Police said if you witness a crime in progress, you should call police immediately from a safe location, then closely follow directions from the phone operator.