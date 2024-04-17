Drag of Dauphin’s Main Street undergoing multi-million-dollar reconstruction

A stretch of Main Street in Dauphin, Man., is set to get a multi-million-dollar upgrade in an effort to drive economic growth while curbing collisions.

The province announced Wednesday it is spending $3.8 million towards reconstruction and safety enhancements to Main Street South in Dauphin.

The money will go towards widening the road and dividing the highway, as well as expanding drainage pools and piping to reduce seasonal flooding.

Work on the project began last fall, and is scheduled to wrap up in October 2024.

Manitoba’s Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie says these improvements are long overdue.

“By dividing the highway and adding sidewalks and a crossing for pedestrians, we're improving safety and helping to facilitate the continued economic growth we're seeing in Dauphin,” he said in a news release.

Provincial Trunk Highway 5A is the main access into Dauphin from the south. The province says it has expanded commercial development along the route, causing an increase in traffic volumes and collision rates.

The 1.7 kilometre project covers a section of the highway from Whitmore Avenue South to Triangle Road, and includes surface reconstruction with the creation of a divided highway. It will also connect all local accesses to service roads, the minister said.

Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak says the project addresses immediate infrastructure needs while helping with future development.

“This investment aligns with our city planning goals and underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable development and enhancing quality of life for all."