

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End.

It happened at around 2 p.m., police said, near the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street.

Police confirmed a video circulating on social media showing a woman being hit by a vehicle at a cross walk is of the incident Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the driver involved was arrested at the scene but has not been charged.

After the crash, the road was closed between Home and Beverly Streets while police investigated.