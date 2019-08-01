Driver arrested after crash sends pedestrian to hospital
The scene of a crash on Sargent Avenue that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:54PM CST
Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End.
It happened at around 2 p.m., police said, near the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street.
Police confirmed a video circulating on social media showing a woman being hit by a vehicle at a cross walk is of the incident Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said the driver involved was arrested at the scene but has not been charged.
After the crash, the road was closed between Home and Beverly Streets while police investigated.