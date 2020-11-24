WINNIPEG -- Five people from Manitoba are facing multiple charges after guns, cigarettes, and drugs were seized from a home in Bacon Ridge, Man.

Ste-Rose du Lac RCMP, along with the Manitoba West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, executed a warrant at a home on Nov. 20.

Officers seized cocaine, unstamped cigarettes, and an amount of cannabis and cannabis products beyond what would be for personal use. Several firearms, soft body armour, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency were also seized.

Five people were arrested at the scene. A 52-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 51-year-old woman, all from Bacon Ridge, were arrested in the home and are facing a multitude of drug and firearm-related charges.

Two other men, a 58-year-old from Bacon Ridge and a 32-year-old from Ebb and Flow First Nation, were arrested for refusing to leave the scene.

All five have since been released. None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Bacon Ridge is located 232 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.