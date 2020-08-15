WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning homeowners about the dangers of wood-burning fireplaces, after flames broke out at a home in River Heights late Friday night.

The fire erupted inside a two-storey house on Queenston Street, near Academy Road, just before midnight.

WFPS says heavy smoke was pouring out of the roof of when they arrived. Crews brought the fire under control about an hour later.

The people inside the home got out before emergency crews were on scene. No injuries have been reported.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, originating with the wood-burning fireplace and chimney,” according to a release from the city.

The WFPS is reminding homeowners to have their wood-burning fireplaces, woodstoves and chimneys inspected annually.