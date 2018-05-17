Featured
Female body found in Red River
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:34AM CST
A female body was discovered in the Red River on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Winnipeg Police Service news release.
Police said emergency personnel went at around noon to the Red River in the 600 block of Kildonan Drive in regards to a body.
The police’s underwater search and recovery unit discovered a female’s body.
The cause of death is unconfirmed as an autopsy is being conducted.
The news release said that no further information is available at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate.