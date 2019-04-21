

CTV Winnipeg





One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire in Steinbach Saturday night.

Steinbach Fire Chief Kelvin Toews says crews were called toa home onWhitby Cres. at11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene the only person who was home at the time had already evacuated but had to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there is no damage estimate at this time.