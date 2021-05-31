Advertisement
Firearms incident prompts police presence in Elmwood: Winnipeg police
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 4:34PM CST
Winnipeg police respond to a firearms incident in the 200 block of Munroe Avenue on May 31, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
WINNIPEG -- Multiple police officers responded to a firearms incident on an Elmwood street Monday afternoon.
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident in the 200 block of Munroe Avenue.
Police vehicles were seen on the street and in the back alley.
Winnipeg police told CTV News that no injuries were reported, and more information on what led to the call is expected Tuesday.