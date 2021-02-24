WINNIPEG -- The union representing Winnipeg firefighters is urging Mayor Brian Bowman to release the video evidence regarding the findings of an investigation into respectful workplace complaints that found racism within the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service played a part in the delay of a patient’s emergency transport.

The complaints stem from the emergency response to a 911 call made by a 23-year-old Indigenous woman, who was suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck. An ambulance with two paramedics, as well as a fire truck with four firefighters went to the scene on Oct. 7, 2020.

The report on the investigation, obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, found that there was a two-minute delay between the woman being loaded into the ambulance and the ambulance leaving the scene. The woman survived the incident; however, the report found a lack of concern for her physical and emotional well-being due to the presence of an “implicit bias” because the woman is Indigenous.

The report, which was conducted by Laurelle Harris of Equitable Solutions Consulting, concluded a firefighter (the respondent) failed to help the paramedic (the complainant), who was asking one of two firefighters/primary-care paramedics to accompany him in the ambulance before the patient was loaded in.

The report said this was a violation of the code of conduct and the respectful workplace administration standard.

In a news release, the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) demanded the release of the time-stamped, video evidence. The union said this will show the firefighters did not fail to provide proper medical care and didn’t cause any delay in the patient’s transport.

“We ask all members of the public to objectively watch this four minute and sixteen seconds of on scene footage yourselves and make your own judgment,” the news release said.

The UFFW said it’s been “frustrated” as some additional video evidence has been unavailable because the camera inside the ambulance was blocked because of a paramedic jacket, and that the five additional ambulance cameras that could help defend its members were not in working condition.

“This incident is not an issue of racism, nor does it represent our long-standing commitment to fighting intolerance and promoting diversity within the fire service,” the news release said.

“Rather, this is fallout from a long-standing and well-reported conflict between ambulance paramedics and firefighters.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.