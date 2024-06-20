Five tornadoes reported in Manitoba last week

Tornado season entered Manitoba with a bang last week.

A total of five tornadoes touched down in Manitoba on June 12, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The weather agency explained that the tornadoes took place amid severe weather that developed along a “trough of low pressure oriented in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.”

Following this severe weather event, investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) were sent out to determine the location and severity of the tornadoes based on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale.

The group determined there were two tornadoes in Rivers with an assessment of EF0; one tornado in Glenboro with an assessment of EF1; and two tornadoes in St. Alphonse with EF0 and EF1 assessments. NTP also determined that a tornado hit Saltcoats, Sask., bringing the total number for the day to six tornadoes.

NTP said these are the first tornadoes in Manitoba this season.

More information on the tornadoes can be found online.