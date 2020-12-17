WINNIPEG -- The city provided some clarification to Winnipeggers on Thursday about enjoying winter activities such as skating rinks and toboggan hills.

Mayor Brian Bowman along with Jay Shaw, the assistant chief of Emergency Management, announced last week that rinks and hills would be allowed to open under the new health orders.

But there were concerns for local community rinks about who would face the brunt of a fine if health orders weren't followed.

The city said it was looking for clarification from the provincial government.

"The province has indicated that the municipalities and organizations that operate outdoor rinks must take reasonable steps to ensure people using the facility are aware of the requirements of the current public health orders related to the rinks," said Shaw.

He said signs and messaging must be posted by the facilities so people understand the rules, but noted it is the responsibility of the individual using the rink to follow the order.

"Everyone will still be required to follow all the public health orders when it comes to using them," said Shaw.

Those orders include proper physical distancing, no groups larger than five people unless they are from the same household and organized games or practices for hockey are not allowed.

If people are seen not following the orders, they could face a fine by enforcement officers.

"Municipalities and organizations must ensure that dressing rooms, warming shacks and other indoor facilities associated with outdoor sporting or recreational activities are closed while the Orders are in effect," a spokesperson for the province said.

UPDATING CITY RINKS

As the weather has been colder over the past few days, the city is getting closer to actually having the rinks open and operational.

Shaw said flooding has started at St. Vital Park and snow is being cleared at Harbourview and Kildonan rinks, but he noted the ice still needs to thicken a bit more before flooding can begin.

"Base flooding has started at a number of the pleasure rinks and we are waiting for the arrival of a bit more snow to create the borders around all these rinks."

He added they still need a bit more cooperation from Mother Nature before all the work can get underway.

"I am very pleased that the rinks will be opening very soon," said Bowman, who encourages everyone to get out onto the ice when they are open.