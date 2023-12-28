Four men arrested after $1.2M worth of items stolen in string of robberies

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested four men in connection with a string of robberies that resulted in the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of items.

Police began to investigate earlier in December after receiving several reports of break and enters and property thefts in Winnipeg and Headingley. The properties targeted included commercial compounds, shipping containers, trailers, and delivery vehicles.

Police note the incidents took place between October and December when the suspects stole several items, including vehicles, tires, tobacco products, sporting goods, electronics, and equipment.

During the investigation, the WPS identified four people believed to be involved in about 30 incidents. The suspects were also linked to several stolen vehicles, which were allegedly used in subsequent break-ins and thefts. The stolen items were stored at homes linked to the suspects, with some of the items being put up for sale on social media markets.

The WPS obtained warrants for arrest and search warrants for the linked addresses.

On Dec. 14, officers searched a home in the 300 block of Stella Avenue, where stolen property was recovered and a suspect was arrested.

On Dec. 15, police saw another suspect walking a stolen motorcycle in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue. Police arrested the suspect, who had 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, 80 Gabapentin prescription pills and 88 Citalopram prescription pills.

Also on Dec. 15, police searched a home in the 900 block of Ashburn Street where they arrested a third suspect.

The investigation continued on Dec. 17 when officers searched a home in the 400 block of Smithfield Avenue and found stolen property, including a hunting rifle. The fourth suspect was not at the home but was later arrested on Dec. 23 at a residence in the 300 block of Stella Avenue.

Four men, aged 28, 32, 36 and 47, have been charged with numerous offences. The four suspects know each other and were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, police have recovered a large amount of stolen property, including eight vehicles, clothing, refrigerators and a snowmobile. The recovered items are valued at $582,000; however, police estimate more than $1.2 million in property was taken.

The WPS continues to identify victims and return their property.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.