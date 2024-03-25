From leftovers to chocolate bunnies, what can and can’t cross the border this Easter long weekend

If you’re hitting the road or hopping on a flight this Easter long weekend, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has a few pointers to make your cross-border trip a bit smoother.

The CBSA said it plans and prepares for peak periods, including long weekends and holidays, be it by monitoring traveller volumes or working to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports.

For those planning cross-border travel, the CBSA advises you to plan ahead, expect delays and check border wait times.

“Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early mornings. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest with longer border wait times,” the agency said in a news release Monday.

If you’re travelling with children, the CBSA recommends the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child if they share custody or are not the parent or legal guardian.

You’re also advised to have your travel documents handy.

Another tip – be prepared to declare. All travellers must declare their goods upon entry. For returning residents, have your receipts readily available. You should also be aware of your personal exemption limits, including alcohol and tobacco.

You can also save time with advance declaration. You can make customs and immigration declarations up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into Canada at the Toronto, Vancouver, Montréal, Winnipeg, Halifax, Québec City, Ottawa, Billy Bishop, Calgary and Edmonton international airports.

“Data shows that using this tool can reduce time at a kiosk or eGate by up to 50 per cent,” the CBSA said.

If you’re bringing in food for a religious tradition, the CBSA recommends consulting the Automated Import Reference System on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website.

If you plan to cross the border with an Easter turkey or chicken, the agency reminds travellers that poultry products must be for human consumption, retail packaged and labelled as a product of the USA.

If you’ve got Easter leftovers, you could be out of luck. CBSA said homemade food containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada.

As for your Easter chocolate, the CBSA said you can bring it in, as long as it’s for personal use and doesn’t exceed a certain weight.

Other tips can be found on the CBSA’s website.