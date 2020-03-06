WINNIPEG -- In the new proposed four-year budget put forward by the City of Winnipeg on Friday, it highlighted a $13 million increase to transit for the "spine and feeder system", and it is promising new jobs, equivalent to 10 full-time positions.

But despite seeing an increase in funding, there are also a handful of cuts coming.

"I think in general, this is a devastating budget for transit," said Derek Koop, president of Functional Transit Winnipeg, a transit advocacy group.

Several low-volume routes in the city will see reduced service, with some losing service completely on weekends.

"That service needs to be there, that bus needs to be showing up at your stop," Koop said.

The routes that will see reduced service with the new budget are:

• #10 will now have service run from 10:59 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays;

• #68 will now have no service on Saturdays;

• #79 will now have reduced service on weekdays running from 8:33 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The route will have reduced hours on Saturday now from 5:32 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The route will have reduced hours on Sunday now from 11 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.;

• #82 will now have no service on Saturdays;

• #83 will now have reduced hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be no service for this route on Sundays;

• #84 will have reduced hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7:21 p.m.;

• #85 will have reduced weekday hours from 5:35 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

• #89 will have reduced hours during weekdays from 8:59 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The route will also have no service on Saturdays;

• #92 will have reduced weekday hours from 8:28 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The route will have reduced hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The route will also have no service on Sundays;

• #94 will have reduced hours on weekdays from 5:44 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.;

• #95 will have reduced weekday hours from 5:21 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

• #97 will only be used during rush hour on weekdays;

• #98 will only be used during rush hour on weekdays;

• #85, #93, and #95 will also lose all service on both Saturdays and Sundays.

U-PASS TO NOT BE RENEWED

As part of the proposed budget, there is no plans to renew the U-Pass program after the current agreement ends in May 2020.

The program currently allows university students at the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba to ride transit at a reduced cost.

Jakob Sanderson, president of the U of M Student's Union, said it's disappointing to see the city cut this program.

"What's happening with this is we're actively creating an incentive structure to convert students from drivers to bussers," said Sanderson. "That program has allowed over 7,000 students to convert from driving to bussing."

Sanderson added it feels like the mayor didn't really listen to students about the program.

"Back in 2016, when this program passed, you look at the referendum then compared to the referendum now, more students voted yes in this referendum that we just had in 2020, even after the city's proposed costs increase the program, then voted in total in 2016."

LOW INCOME PASSES COMING TO WINNIPEGGERS

If the budget is approved Winnipeggers will also be able to purchase low income bus passes starting May 1, 2020.

The program will be phased in over the next three years and eligible adults will be able to qualify for a 30 per cent discount on the cost of a monthly pass.

The discount will increase to 40 per cent in April 2021 and 50 per cent in April 2022.

YOUNGER GENERATION SET TO GET FREE RIDES

The new budget is also focusing on the next generation of transit riders.

Starting in 2021 children under the age of 12 would be able to ride Winnipeg Transit for free.

The city said this would eliminate financial barriers for families and it would also encourage the next generation to choose transit.

RATIONALE OF MAYOR AND COUNCILLORS

When asked about eliminating the U-Pass program, Mayor Brian Bowman said it was not an easy decision to make.

"From a policy stand point, what we're trying to do is to make sure that those that need the assistance most in the transit budget get the support that they need," said Bowman.

Bowman said some students may still be able apply for the low-income bus pass.

"It applies equitably to anyone in our community that is in need – whether you are a student or not."

”I think council voted unanimously they wanted the U-Pass but then when we looked at the numbers and we had to make things fit somehow this is the decision that we that we came to in the end," said Matt Allard, councillor for St. Boniface.

"I think this made some sense is the discount for the U-Pass is actually lower than the low income, pass discounts," Allard added.