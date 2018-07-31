A crash involving a Greyhound bus closed a section of Portage Avenue Tuesday night.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near the West Perimeter.

A witness told CTV News passengers were on board the bus when it collided with another vehicle.

A number of emergency responders were on scene, but there was no word Tuesday night on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Eastbound Portage was down to one lane as a result of the crash.