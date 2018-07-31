Featured
Greyhound Bus involved in crash on Portage Avenue
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:17PM CST
A crash involving a Greyhound bus closed a section of Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near the West Perimeter.
A witness told CTV News passengers were on board the bus when it collided with another vehicle.
A number of emergency responders were on scene, but there was no word Tuesday night on injuries or the cause of the crash.
Eastbound Portage was down to one lane as a result of the crash.