Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man dead: police

One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.

According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), 28-year-old Eric Lepine died on Nov. 15.

Lepine’s death comes after police were called to the 800 block of 15th Street on Nov. 12 for a report that a suspect was attacking people with a hammer.

Officers received a description of the suspect and found him a short distance away from the area.

While at the scene, police received a second call regarding a house fire in the same block.

Firefighters responded to the home and were informed that a victim of the hammer attack may be inside the burning house. Fire crews pulled the man, who has now been identified as Lepine, out of the home. Lepine was found to have severe head trauma from the hammer attack and was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to Health Sciences Centre where he died a few days later.

The BPS investigated and determined that the house fire was purposely set using accelerants, with police finding a canister of accelerant and the hammer attack weapon at the scene of the fire.

Officers said they have identified a second man who was a victim of the hammer attack. He sustained minor injuries to the top of his head.

The suspect and victims were known to each other.

The suspect was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson with disregard for human life. On Nov. 16, he was arrested on an additional charge of second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.