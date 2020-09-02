WINNIPEG -- Labour Day is Monday, Sept. 7, and as a result, several businesses and city services will either be closed or operating on reduced hours.

Here is a list of places open and closed on Monday, plus what Winnipeggers can expect from city services.

SHOPPING

All shopping malls in Winnipeg are closed on Labour Day.

All Walmart and Costco locations in Winnipeg will be closed, along with Safeway and Sobeys.

Liquor Marts across Manitoba are closed on Labour Day.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Labour Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4 R Winnipeg Depot are both closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

All indoor pools and recreational amenities will be closed on Monday.

Labour Day is the final day Winnipeggers can enjoy spray pads, outdoor pools and wading pools this summer.

Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., outdoor pools are open from noon to 7 p.m., and wading pools are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city encourages people to book swim blocks at outdoor pools in advance.

All Winnipeg public libraries are closed on Labour Day.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed to the public.

Cemeteries at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WINNIPEG ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

The Forks Market is open on Labour Day.

The Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are both closed on Labour Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.