Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba overnight

    As southern Manitoba gear up to receive up to 60 millimetres of rain, some communities have already started to feel the impact of the low-pressure system.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), areas near the international border received 17 millimetres of rain between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday.

    It adds that the Morden-Winkler area was hit with 15 millimetres, while surrounding communities got 10 to 15 millimetres.

    Brandon received six millimetres of precipitation overnight, with Winnipeg only getting two millimetres.

    ECCC has issued a rainfall warning in a number of southern Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

    According to the weather agency, rainfall between 50 and 60 millimetres is expected in these communities as a low-pressure system moves north from the Dakotas.

    Most of the rain is expected to fall on Friday, with the heaviest rain expected in the morning. The rain will taper off on Friday night and end by midday on Saturday.

    ECCC notes that winds of up 60 km/h, as well as localized flooding are possible.

