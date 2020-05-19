WINNIPEG -- A large wildfire near Camperville, Man., and Pine Creek First Nation is currently “out of control,” according to the province.

The fire, which began Sunday afternoon, is several thousand hectares in size.

A spokesperson for the province said one house and building on Pine Creek First Nation have been destroyed, and water bombers, ground crews and heavy equipment are being used to help battle the fire.

On Monday, CTV Winnipeg reported that more than 100 residents from Pine Creek First Nation were evacuated and stayed the night at a hotel in Dauphin, Man. They later returned home.

Camperville is located about 420 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

- With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos and Mason DePatie.