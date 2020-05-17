WINNIPEG -- A large wildfire near Camperville, Man. forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, more than 100 residents of Pine Creek First Nation were evacuated Sunday night.

Residents self-evacuated and stayed the night at hotels in Dauphin, Man. Everyone has since returned home.

The Red Cross said it is helping virtually and has no one on-site.

A spokesperson with the Province of Manitoba tells CTV News the local fire department is fighting the fire with help from the provincial Wildfire Program air attack.

Tankers also came out from Swan River, where they were pre-positioned, said the spokesperson.

IN PICTURES: Camperville wildfire rages in central Manitoba

In a matter of hours Sunday, the fire grew from 200 hectares to 1,100 hectares in size.

Camperville is located approximately 420 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and is on the western shores of Lake Winnipegosis.

The province is expected to release an update on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come…