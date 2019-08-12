

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10 and Elections Manitoba said registration agents will soon be paying visits to addresses with no registered voters.

It also said those who are registered to vote should expect a voter information card in the mail, confirming registration and providing information on where to vote both on election day or at advance polls.

If you don’t receive a card or if you need to correct information on yours, Elections Manitoba said you should contact your returning office to register or make updates before Aug. 22. Offices are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sundays, when they close at 6 p.m.

ID is needed to register to vote and a list of acceptable forms is available on the Elections Manitoba website.

Returning office locations, along with a map of electoral divisions and advance polls, are available online.

Online registration available until Aug. 22

As of April, Manitobans have had the opportunity to register to vote online.

Voters can check if they are registered or update their information by going to the Elections Manitoba website.

To do so, voters will be asked to give their name, birthday and address. If the person’s record of registration is found and nothing needs to be updated, then no further action is required.

If this isn’t the case, the voter will be asked to provide their driver’s licence number and upload two pieces of accepted ID.

The province encourages residents who are moving, first-time voters or anyone who is unsure if they are registered to use the system.

The online voter registration service is available at any time.

Registering to vote at the poll

Elections Manitoba said eligible voters -- who are Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old on election day, and have lived in Manitoba for six months -- can also register at an advance poll or at the poll on election day. ID is required.