Manitoba's provincial election campaign officially underway Monday
Brian Pallister announces the election campaign is officially underway on Aug. 12, 2019. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News).
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:48PM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 1:23PM CST
Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister made official Monday what Manitobans have known for months: voters will go to the polls on Sept. 10 to elect a provincial government.
“Just come back from visiting her honour, the lieutenant governor, and I’ve asked her to dissolve the legislature and issue the writs of election for Tuesday, Sep. 10,” said Pallister behind the Manitoba Legislative Building, where he was joined by other PC candidates.
Under provincial law, election campaigns must be a minimum of 28 days. Monday marks the second last day the election could’ve been called.
While the campaign was only made official Monday, all of Manitoba’s major parties have been active for weeks with policy and platform announcements.
This is a developing news story. More details to come.