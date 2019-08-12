

CTV News Winnipeg





Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister made official Monday what Manitobans have known for months: voters will go to the polls on Sept. 10 to elect a provincial government.

“Just come back from visiting her honour, the lieutenant governor, and I’ve asked her to dissolve the legislature and issue the writs of election for Tuesday, Sep. 10,” said Pallister behind the Manitoba Legislative Building, where he was joined by other PC candidates.

Under provincial law, election campaigns must be a minimum of 28 days. Monday marks the second last day the election could’ve been called.

While the campaign was only made official Monday, all of Manitoba’s major parties have been active for weeks with policy and platform announcements.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.