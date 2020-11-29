WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people in cars filled the parking lot of a Winnipeg church Sunday morning, defying provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Springs Church on Lagimodiere Boulevard held three drive-in services Sunday morning and one Saturday night.

With a large screen set up in the parking lot, a steady stream of cars could be seen filing in Sunday morning.

Public health restrictions, however, forbid in-person worship services, including drive-in masses. Groups can also not exceed more than five people inside or outside.

Winnipeg police cruisers were parked in several spots around the church.

A spokesperson for the province could not say if any tickets were handed out but that an update would be made on Tuesday.

CTV News has reached out to Springs Church for comment.