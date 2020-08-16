WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of volunteers are fanning out across a stretch of northern Manitoba this weekend in search of a 16-year-old girl who vanished nearly one month ago.

Tammy Nattaway from Garden Hill First Nation was last seen July 20. The community is 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

“We did a house-to-house search, basically that’s how we started,” said Mark Barkman, director of operations for Garden Hill First Nation.

A team of volunteers search for signs of the missing teenager. SOURCE: Mark Barkman.

He said more than 300 volunteers from Garden Hill and nearby communities are working with an RCMP search team. They’ve spent the weekend scouring wooded areas and waterways.

RCMP search team on the ground in Garden HIll First Nation. SOURCE: Mark Barkman.

“The dive team came and there was some interest in one area a lake,” Barkman told CTV Saturday. “They told us they found nothing.”

He said volunteers have gone out every day for the past two weeks, but have so far come up empty. “We don’t have any leads,” said Barkman.

RCMP believe Tammy may have travelled to nearby St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach. Police say the teenager has not been active on social media since her disappearance.

Tammy stands five feet tall, weighs 100 lbs, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2626, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.