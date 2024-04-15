'I'm not the same anymore': Family searching for answers in death of Winnipeg man
Family and friends of Joseph Robert Campbell came together on Sunday to mark six months since the 24-year-old's tragic death.
Joseph died in hospital after he was found gravely injured one night in East Elmwood last October.
His family says they still have no idea what happened and they're desperately searching for answers.
"It's been hard. We're used to seeing him daily or hearing from him daily,” said Irene Bussidor, Joseph’s sister.
Police found Joseph lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Keenleyside Street just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 14th. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A red pickup truck was found on its side about a block away, but at the time Winnipeg police wouldn't say whether the two incidents were related.
"It just makes me so upset and angry,” Bussidor said. “That six months have gone by and there's been no justice, no arrests on anything."
Police say they were looking for three men who were seen in the East Elmwood area when Joseph was injured. They're considered persons of interest.
"We don't know anything that happened. Like did he get shot? Did he get stabbed? What happened? Like what happened?” said Rosemary Campbell, Joseph’s mother.
Joseph’s family says the lack of answers makes it difficult to get closure.
"I'm not the same anymore. I don't like to say I don’t trust people, but it's gone. Totally gone,” said Richard Campbell, Joseph’s father.
Now, as the weather gets warmer, the family is worried their loved one's case may only get colder.
Anyone with information on what happened to Joseph is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
'Like a parking lot': Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now down to 2 lanes in each direction for 3 years
A 700-metre stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto is now running on two lanes in each direction for the foreseeable future and some drivers are already expecting traffic to get worse
Man arrested after reported stabbing at a church in Sydney; no lives are in danger
Police in Australia say a man has been arrested after a bishop and three churchgoers were stabbed in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries.
Winning bidder of classic hockey cards looks to find owner who cares more about them
The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.
WATCH LIVE The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
Federal criminal investigation underway for Baltimore bridge collapse
The ship crash that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and left several people dead is now under federal criminal investigation, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
Olympic opening ceremony could be moved to stadium for security reasons, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the country's national stadium if the security threat is deemed too high.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Page-turning robot allows Sask. woman with multiple sclerosis to reclaim love of reading
Turning the pages of a book is a skill many people take for granted. But for Terri Sleeva, it's a form of independence she recently reclaimed thanks to Daniel Molder and his page turning robot.
-
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
-
No injuries reported after chlorine gas leak forces evacuation of Regina YMCA
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Taylor Street crash claims life of 16-year-old, Saskatoon police report
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
-
Garage fire spreads to Grovenor home, several houses evacuated
Several homes in the Grovenor neighbourhood were evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
-
1 hospitalized in Queen Alexandra neighbourhood fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire at a multi-unit building south of Whyte Avenue Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Vehicle hits home in Edgemont
Calgary police say a vehicle hit a home in Edgemont Monday morning.
-
Suspect who attacked woman at Sue Higgins Park charged
Police say a man connected to a violent fight at a southeast Calgary dog park has turned himself in to authorities.
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in Taradale
Calgary Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the community of Taradale.
Toronto
-
'Like a parking lot': Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now down to 2 lanes in each direction for 3 years
A 700-metre stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto is now running on two lanes in each direction for the foreseeable future and some drivers are already expecting traffic to get worse
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to add more than 300 weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month
Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as 'the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.'
-
Search continues for teenage boy missing in the water in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks parts of downtown Ottawa Monday morning
A pro-Palestinian protest is taking place in downtown Ottawa on Monday morning as tensions in the Middle East continue to increase as the Israel-Hamas War enters its sixth month.
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Tim Hortons to test plastic-free hot drink lids at select Ottawa locations
Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
Montreal
-
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
-
'We will definitely be living through a third referendum,' says Parti Quebecois leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
-
Rock allegedly thrown from overpass smashes driver's windshield, Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a rock smashed into a driver's windshield that may have been thrown from an overpass.
Atlantic
-
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
-
1 dead, 5 injured after two-vehicle collision in New Brunswick
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Emotional goodbyes in Halifax as HMCS Montreal prepares to deploy overseas
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins in deadly Surrey hostage incident
A coroner's inquest into a deadly 2019 hostage situation in Surrey is scheduled to begin Monday.
-
B.C. weather: 98-year-old temperature record broken, Metro Vancouver forecast shows sun
Spring has certainly arrived for many parts of the province as one city broke a 98-year-old temperature record on Sunday and many other regions are expected to see several days of sun.
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
Vancouver Island
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich, B.C., backyard
Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
-
Fatal crash in northern Ont., 2 dead, 3 injured
Provincial police in northwestern Ontario are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 525 near Minaki, Ont.
-
How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
Barrie
-
Rush-hour rollover closes Little Avenue
A rollover has closed Little Avenue in Barrie.
-
Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end
Sections of Barrie's Johnson Street will be under construction today.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle early Sunday morning
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Police raid Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores for second time in four days
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to add more than 300 weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month
Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as 'the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.'
-
Two arrests made after late night Cambridge stabbing
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people following a late night stabbing in Cambridge.
London
-
Somebody yelled 'Help!' and police are looking to find the person
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
-
LHSC Multi-Organ Transplant Program fundraiser to feature Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member
From the top of the Canadian country music charts with the band Prairie Oyster, along with other musical icons, to a hospital bed fighting for his life.