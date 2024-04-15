'I'm not the same anymore': Family searching for answers in death of Winnipeg man

WINNIPEG
    A vigil was held for Joseph Campbell on April 14, 2024. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News) A vigil was held for Joseph Campbell on April 14, 2024. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
    Family and friends of Joseph Robert Campbell came together on Sunday to mark six months since the 24-year-old's tragic death.

    Joseph died in hospital after he was found gravely injured one night in East Elmwood last October.

    His family says they still have no idea what happened and they're desperately searching for answers.

    "It's been hard. We're used to seeing him daily or hearing from him daily,” said Irene Bussidor, Joseph’s sister.

    Police found Joseph lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Keenleyside Street just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 14th. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

    A red pickup truck was found on its side about a block away, but at the time Winnipeg police wouldn't say whether the two incidents were related.

    "It just makes me so upset and angry,” Bussidor said. “That six months have gone by and there's been no justice, no arrests on anything."

    Police say they were looking for three men who were seen in the East Elmwood area when Joseph was injured. They're considered persons of interest.

    "We don't know anything that happened. Like did he get shot? Did he get stabbed? What happened? Like what happened?” said Rosemary Campbell, Joseph’s mother.

    Joseph’s family says the lack of answers makes it difficult to get closure.

    "I'm not the same anymore. I don't like to say I don’t trust people, but it's gone. Totally gone,” said Richard Campbell, Joseph’s father.

    Now, as the weather gets warmer, the family is worried their loved one's case may only get colder.

    Anyone with information on what happened to Joseph is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

