'It isn't threatening us right now': Flin Flon mayor provides wildfire update

A wildfire near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border isn’t threatening local communities at this time, according to the mayor of Flin Flon, Man.

In an interview with CTV News, Mayor George Fontaine explained the wildfire is currently located within eight kilometres of Creighton, Sask., but hasn’t moved since Friday.

“It's very close,” Fontaine said. “All communities would be affected if it moves in the wrong direction.”

Fontaine added that conditions have been in the city’s favour, and more than 30 people are on the ground fighting the flames.

“Everybody's on alert, and we'll probably be staying on alert for at least a week, you know, just based on where the fire is and what it could do,” he said.

According to a City of Flin Flon social media post, the fire is still around 330 hectares in size. However, the evacuation alert is expected to stay in place for another week.

“It's not under control by any means,” Fontaine said. “But it isn't threatening us right now, just based on the wind conditions and that sort of thing, but we have to be on alert because things could change so quickly.”

Fontaine emphasized that at this time, no evacuation orders have been issued.

In the meantime, the city also said it is expecting the wind direction to shift, which will see the fire “burn back on itself.” A fire ban is still in effect for Flin Flon, along with Creighton, Sask., and Denare Beach.

“We ask the public to be mindful of dry hot conditions in the coming week as temperatures are expected to be high and the modelling from Environment Canada indicates little-to-no precipitation for the next seven days,” the city said in its post.

It also advises residents to prepare an emergency kit in case they’re forced to evacuate.

Fontaine said he will continue meeting with neighbouring communities for wildfire updates and to figure out next steps.

“We need both provinces working together,” he said.