WINNIPEG -- Eighty-seven days. That is how long an American woman, who lives in Phoenix, has been away from her husband who lives in Winnipeg.

Jillian Khorey-Trudel, who is an American citizen but also a permanent resident of Canada, says since the border closed between the United States and Canada because of COVID-19, she has not been able to see her husband.

Khorey-Trudel said she has not been able to cross the border because of the 14-day quarantine that is required when entering Canada.

"It's virtually impossible for most people. My husband and I both have careers, we have kids, we have animals, elderly parents to care for and it just makes the quarantine virtually impossible to see one another," said Khorey-Trudel.

STRUGGLES OF NOT BEING WITH FAMILY

Khorey-Trudel said situations like this can take a toll on a relationship.

"It's been heartbreaking," she said. "I cry every day. Our only contact is through a video and we're struggling at this point. I think we were okay the first 30 days or so and we're struggling at this point."

She said for people who aren't in the same situation, they may not understand completely what it is like to be away from their spouse.

"All I want to do and all he wants, we just want to be together. We don’t want to go to a concert, we don't want to go to anything, we just want to be together."

CHANGES TO THE BORDER AND QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on non-essential travel over the border was being loosened to allow some families to reunite.

However, people coming into Canada would still be required to isolate for two weeks.

"I think the general consensus…was a disappointment for a lot of us,” she said. “It's been three months and we have been waiting for this announcement and really nothing has changed. I would say probably 80 to 90 per cent of our group cannot cross because of the quarantine."

She said she is asking the Canadian government to make changes to who is allowed to cross the border and consider immediate family essential.

"We want to be considered essential just like the truckers."

She said she is part of online groups that have people in similar situations as her and added that they are concerned about the virus as well but they also want to see their families.

"We are more than willing to get to the border and do a swab test. We will pay for it, we are opting to pay for this test." She added that she wants to see the Canadian government adopt a two-day quarantine after testing and if the tests come back negative and there are no symptoms immediate family should be allowed into the country.

Khorey-Trudel added she doesn't want to make it seem like she and others don't care about the virus.

"A large portion of us are still extremely cautious, myself included."

In the meantime, Khorey-Trudel said she can't do much except wait as the current agreement with the United States expires on June 21.

If the border agreement isn't extended, Khorey-Trudel hopes she can see her husband by early July.