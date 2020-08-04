WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets are on the brink of elimination after falling to the Calgary Flames 6-2 in game three of their qualifying series.

The Jets opened up the scoring thanks to a goal from Nikolaj Ehlers, his second in as many games, at 10:04 of the first period.

But, the Flames responded with three straight goals. One in the first from Elias Lindholm at 10:22, Mikael Backlund at 5:37 of the second period, followed by Sean Monahan at 7:49.

Andrew Copp responded right away after Monahan's goal, making it a one-goal game at 8:09.

Calgary however, restored their two-goal lead thanks to a goal from public enemy number Matthew Tkachuk at 12:48.

Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau were also able to pot goals for the Flames.

Injuries continued to be a problem for the Jets, as Tucker Poolman took a puck to the face in the second period, but he was able to return with the addition of giant welt on his cheek.

Mathieu Perreault wasn't as lucky. He took hit from Sam Bennett in the second period and did not return.

Winnipeg will look to force a fifth and final game when these two teams clash again in Game 4.

It will go on Thursday, puck drop is at 9:30 p.m.