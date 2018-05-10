As the Winnipeg Jets get set to face the Nashville Predators tonight on the road in a do or die Game 7, Jets fans are finding their way to Tennessee for the big game.

Laura Whitbread, Tyler Ambrozik, Logan Maxwell and Brock Genyk drove 19 hours from Winnipeg, arriving in Nashville at 10 Thursday morning, just hours ahead of the puck drop.

They scored tickets to the game and hope to cheer on the Jets to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While badly outnumbered in Nashville, the group said Predators fans so far have been good sports with the rivalry between the two teams heating up on the ice.

Nashville has played twice before in a Game 7, winning one and losing another.

This will be the first time the Predators have hosted a Game 7.

Winnipeg, meantime, has never played in a Game 7. Despite that, Jets forward Patrik Laine said he’s not nervous, just excited about Thursday’s game.

“I think it’s probably going to be the most important game of my life so far,” Laine told reporters Thursday morning. “It’s probably going to be the hardest game of the series and we just gotta be ready for that and play our best hockey.”

“They’re going to come hard, for sure.”

Puck drop is 7 p.m. central time.

The winner of the game will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the conference final.